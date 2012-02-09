Sarkozy's Brother Is A Carlyle Group Managing Director And He Just Sold His NYC Townhouse for $8.9 Million

Carlyle Group Managing Director Olivier Sarkozy just closed on his Upper East Side townhouse for $8.9 million. And yes, he’s related to French President Nicolas Sarkozy—they’re half brothers. [via Bloomberg]Sarkozy reportedly bought the house in 2005 for $6.5 million and originally listed the townhouse for $10.5 million before lowering the price twice, according to StreetEasy. So even though he’s profiting from the sale, it’s obviously not as high as he wants.

The townhouse itself is quite a catch—it has 6 bedrooms and 4 floors, including a basement. There’s a sunny room with glass windows and walls on the top floor that looks out over the backyard, which has a garden and an upstairs terrace.

Here's the outside of the building.

Stylistic book shelves divide up this large space into living and dining.

The kitchen on the second floor opens to the back garden, it's got a nice green colour scheme because of that.

An entertainment area in the den.

The stairs go up and down the middle of the house.

The brick wall on this spacious and sunny bedroom is a nice touch.

The shower and tub of the bathroom is in a blue cube.

Here's a smaller bedroom decked out in pink pastels.

A room with a huge glass roof and walls on the top floor, it looks out over the terrace.

More stairs.

The garden provides lots of greenery and shade.

The back is huge! The stairs lead up into a second, outdoor terrace.

Here's the second floor terrace.

It seems pretty secluded and peaceful.

We think this is the entrance of the place that looks into the gallery.

A recreation room on the bottom floor.

The floor plan of the four-floor townhouse.

