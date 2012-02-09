Sarkozy's Brother Is A Carlyle Group Managing Director And He Just Sold His NYC Townhouse for $8.9 Million

Photo: Business Insider with AP

Carlyle Group Managing Director Olivier Sarkozy just closed on his Upper East Side townhouse for $8.9 million. And yes, he’s related to French President Nicolas Sarkozy—they’re half brothers. [via Bloomberg]Sarkozy reportedly bought the house in 2005 for $6.5 million and originally listed the townhouse for $10.5 million before lowering the price twice, according to StreetEasy. So even though he’s profiting from the sale, it’s obviously not as high as he wants.



The townhouse itself is quite a catch—it has 6 bedrooms and 4 floors, including a basement. There’s a sunny room with glass windows and walls on the top floor that looks out over the backyard, which has a garden and an upstairs terrace.

