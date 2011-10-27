A French Tattoo Artist Is 'Cyber-Squatting' On Nicolas Sarkozy's Campaign Website

Photo: http://www.nicolassarkozy2012.fr/

A French tattoo artist is “cyber squatting” on the website that Nicolas Sarkozy would be expected to use if he announces his intention to run again for French President, reports The Local.If, as expected, Sarkozy chooses to run for the French presidency in 2012 he will probably want to use the domain nicolassarkozy2012.fr to bolster his online campaign.



However, that domain is already owned by a French tattoo artist looking to draw more attention to her work. You can see the website here (it appears to have occasional problems loading).

According to The Local, Corinne Dubosque, the owner of the domain, is angry that tattoos are not considered an art form, a distinction that has some unfortunate tax consequences for tattoo artists.

Annoying Sarkozy seems to be a bonus to Dubosque, who admitted that she doesn’t like the current President.

Read more at The Local >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.