WATCH: Sarkozy Takes Off His $70,000 Watch So His Own Supporters Don't Steal It

Nicolas Sarkozy was out on the campaign trail at the weekend, shaking hands with some of the 100,000 people gathered in Paris to see him, Le Figaro reports.



Unfortunately, he was also caught on camera subtly taking off his 55,000 euro white gold “Patek Philippe” watch (a gift from his wife Carla Bruni in 2008).

Does Sarko not trust his own supporters?

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

