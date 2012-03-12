Sarkozy Wants To Close French Borders

Photo: AP Images

Nicolas Sarkozy, the French president and upcoming election hopeful, has announced a dramatic threat to pull out of the visa-free Schengen zone.”In the coming 12 months, [if] there is no serious progress towards this [reforming Schengen], France would then suspend its participation in the Schengen accords until negotiations conclude,” he told a crowd in Paris, Al Jazeera reports.



It’s a curious move from Sarkozy, who is usually extremely pro-EU, but here appears to have taken the time to lash out against one of its key factors in the free movement of labour within Europe.

However the visa-free laws have an unwanted affect — free movement of illegal immigrants. Sarkozy has been leaning right in immigration-talk recently, last year deporting a record number of foreigners and last week arguing that France had too many foreigners.

We’re guessing this rightwards shift is a result of a fear of losing to Socialist rival Francois Hollande — and an attempt to steal voters from Marine Le Pen’s National Front.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.