REPORT: Sarkozy Says Eurozone Talks Are Stuck Before Heading To Germany

Photo: Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry, Business Insider

French President Nicolas Sarkozy just said that eurozone talks are stuck, ahead of an unscheduled meeting with other eurozone leaders in Frankfurt today.This is from Reuters via Bloomberg.



An unscheduled meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, European Council President Herman van Rompuy, outgoing ECB president Jean-Claude Trichet, and incoming ECB president Mario Draghi are all meeting will happen later today.

They’re meeting informally ahead of a highly anticipated EU summit that will take place this weekend. This bodes ill for those hoping leaders were actually nearing a plan to get the euro area out of this mess.

Now there are tons of rumours flying around about how eurozone leaders will be able to fix the crisis — if they can fix it at all.

Markets are off on the news.

DON’T MISS: Your complete guide to the huge EU summit this weekend >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.