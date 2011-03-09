Sarkozy Running THIRD In French Polling

When the Harris Interactive poll of a hypothetical French presidential “primary” election was published, the reaction among insiders was: the books were cooked.



The poll, it was said, was constructed in such a way as to insure a headline-generating outcome: National Front Party Leader Marine Le Pen Leads!.

You can read the details of this alleged Harris Interactive conspiracy here.

However, a second poll has just been released and the news for Nicolas Sarkozy is arguably worse. Marine Le Pen still leads. Dominique Strauss-Kahn, currently head of the IMF and the Socialist Party’s strongest candidate, runs second. President Sarkozy runs third.

The rise of Marine Le Pen, whose father founded the far-right National Front Party, has been widely derided by seasoned observers of French politics. But she keeps on rising.

