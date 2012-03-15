Sarkozy Has Finally Pulled Ahead Of Hollande In First-Round Polls

Photo: AP

Nicolas Sarkozy may finally have a sliver of good news. The French presidential incumbent, who has been trailing Socialist Francois Hollande in the presidential polls from the start, is finally marginally ahead in first-round voting intentions, according to a new poll.

Sarkozy now leads Hollande by 28.5 per cent to 27 per cent in the first round of voting, the latest fortnightly Ifop Fiducial poll for Europe 1 Radio and Paris Match, which surveyed 1,638 people on March 11 and 12 claims.

The margin for error, however, is about 2.1 percentage points, which means Sarkozy is basically tied. Hollande maintained his lead in second-round support (54.5 per cent to Sarko’s 45.5), Bloomberg reports.

The survey seems to suggest that Sarkozy, who called for a “Buy European” act and tougher border and immigration controls, may be winning over some of Marine Le Pen’s supporters.

“I didn’t believe you when you said it was all over. And I don’t believe you anymore when you say it’s on the rebound,” Sarkozy said, according to the AP. Elections will be held on April 22 and the top two candidates will face off on May 6.

Hollande, on the other hand, tried to downplay the implications of the survey. “What counts for me is not polls, which have already seen me winning for so many months. It’s the French people’s vote,” he said during a campaign rally in southeast France.

But Sarko shouldn’t get too comfortable, another poll reportedly suggests that most voters planning to back Hollande are only doing so to keep Sarkozy out of office, not because they are particularly loyal to Hollande, the AP reports.

