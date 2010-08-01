Sarkozy Orders $230 Million Jet To Compete With Air Force One

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

If an effort to compete with his American counterpart, French President Nicolas Sarkozy has ordered a 147 million pound ($230 million) jet to be his French Air Force One, according to The Telegraph (via Gawker).Nicknamed Air Sarko One, the plane is set to have a wingspan 2 feet longer than U.S. President Barack Obama’s Air Force One.



The plane is set to be finished by October and has already taken its first test flight.

It remains to be seen how the French public will react to the new plane that will be touring President Sarkozy and wife Carla Bruni around the world. Sarkozy has been under increasing pressure for his alleged involvement in a campaign finance scandal.

