Sarkozy Plans To Send Young Criminals To Military Camp

Nicolas Sarkozy, President of France, today announced new plans to put young offenders in strict camps run by the French military, the Daily Mail reports.



He said in a speech today:

“The underage delinquent of 2011 is completely different to those of 1945. Today he is younger and more violent.

“Military supervision for young criminals will allow them to undergo citizenship training within a military framework.

“These youngsters will receive strict discipline which will do them a lot of good and help them to break their cycle of delinquence.”

An Elysee palace spokesman said plans for camps will be studied before being put before parliament.

Read more at The Daily Mail >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.