The Real Battle For The French Presidency Is About To Begin

Nicolas Sarkozy looks set to finally announce his candidacy for a second term as French President on Wednesday, sources have told the Telegraph.Sarkozy has 10 weeks to get campaigning, though recent polls suggesting the French right winger faces a tough fight if he wants to stay in the running.



Meanwhile, his Socialist rival and poll leader Francois Hollande has sought to calm fears about his anti-financial bias before a trip to the UK next week, telling British reporters that his views were in line with “public opinion”, the Guardian reports.

“You could say Obama and I have the same advisers,” he said, referring to the US President’s financial views.

Compared to his rival, Hollande spoke in friendly tones to his British neighbours (probably helped by the fact that Sarkozy cannot speak English, admittedly).

“We need Britain to feel part of Europe,” he said.

