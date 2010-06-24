Why Europe Is Screwed: Sarkozy Schedules 1 Hour Meeting To Chastise French Soccer Star

While Europe is under siege due to worries over fringe sovereign debt and a banking system exposure suspicions, French President Nicholas Sarkozy is meeting with French national team forward Thierry Henry.



That’s right, Sarkozy is clearing an hour in his busy meeting schedule, squeezing in Henry between calls to Dominic Strauss-Kahn and Chancellor Merkel.

The two will be discussing the abject performance of the French team at the 2010 World Cup, where they were knocked out in the first round, failing to win a single match.

Just imagine if Germany and England get knocked out today! We’re likely to see table football between Wayne Rooney and PM Cameron at 10 Downing and a friendly game of chess between Chancellor Merkel and Lukas Podolski at the Bundestag.

