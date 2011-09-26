Huge Blow For Sarkozy As French Left Seize Senate For The First Time Ever

Photo: AP

Nicolas Sarkozy’s right wing government has suffered a huge blow as it lost the majority in the Upper House of French Parliament for the first time in history, reports the BBC.The Socialist Party, along with its Communist and Green allies, is believed to have won control of the house for the first time since the founding of the Fifth Republic in 1958.



Final votes are not yet in but look good enough for the Socialist Party spokesperson to announce victory.

Those on the right are seeking to downplay the results. Jean-François Copé, head of Sarkozy’s UMP, said, “In no way is it a disavowal of the politics of the government.”

However, coming just seven months before parliamentary elections, its hard to not view the results as a big problem for Sarkozy.

