Sarkozy In Desperate Bid To Convince France He Is Cultured

Nicolas Sarkozy, long derided by the French left as an uncultured oaf, has been boning up on his cultural greats, reports The Telegraph.



Sarkozy apparently watched 15 Alfred Hitchcock films back to back, and later did the same for Roberto Rossellini, Frank Capra, Ernst Lubitsch and Federico Fellini.

He’s also been reading classic novels. “Just like a revision programme, he functions by author,” a guest told Libération newspaper.

Sarkozy had previously been mocked by cultured members of French public life for his lowbrow tastes, including, reportedly, a soft spot for Celine Dion.

