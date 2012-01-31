Last Night Nicolas Sarkozy Claimed He Had Saved The Eurozone

Photo: Mario Tama / Getty

Last night Nicolas Sarkozy made some big claims in a nationally broadcast appearence on French TV.We’ve mentioned already his plans for new, German-like employment standards, and his announcement for something approaching a French financial transactions tax (see why that’s probably not a great idea here >), but Sarkozy made another claim that is less of a proposal and more of a brag.



Speaking on the Eurozone’s financial crisis, Sarkozy claimed that his actions had helped end the disaster.

“The situation is stabilising. From that point of view, Europe is no longer on the edge of a precipice,” he said (via the Times — subscription required).

Desperate moves from a re-election seeking Sarkozy?

