Nicolas Sarkozy Gives Tech Entrepreneurs A Big Smooch, Stays Vague On Policy

Photo: Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry, Business Insider

French President Nicolas Sarkozy opened up the eG8 Forum in Paris with a keynote speech and interview with Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Levy and journalists. His speech was basically a big smooch for the internet. The internet is a revolution and a new world, Sarkozy said, and he wants to do everything to help entrepreneurs make it awesome.



Sarkozy called the internet the “third wave” of globalization, and the most important: the first wave was that of explorers like Columbus and Magellan, the second wave was the Industrial Revolution and what came after, and the third wave is the internet

The only problem is that France often has boneheaded policies related to the internet, and the speech, while phliosophically soaring, was also light on policy.

When asked during the Q&A about what policies he planned on putting in place specifically, he mentioned investment in infrastructure and building world-class universities, which is great. But what France and Europe really need to boost entrepreneurship are a better tolerance of failure (and, frankly, less regulaition and less taxes). He also pointed to his newly-created “National Digital Council” of top internet CEOs which he has said would be consulted before any new internet regulation was enacted.

When told that starting the eG8 was politically risky, Sarkozy did say something that every entrepreneur can sympathize with: “The worst risk is not taking any risk.”

Now we only need for French society and policy to be as comfortable with risk.

Don’t Miss: Getting Into The eG8 This Morning →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.