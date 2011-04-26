HOUSE OF THE DAY: President Sarkozy's Brother Is Selling This Upper East Side Townhouse At A $2.5 Million Discount

Photo: Courtesy of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Oliver Sarkozy, half-brother to the French president and managing director at Carlyle Group, is selling his townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.Sarkozy, who has been trying to sell for almost two years, is not having much luck. The townhouse first went for sale for $11.95 million, dropped to $10.5 million last summer, and just dropped again to $9.5 million.



Sarkozy put $2 million into fixing the townhouse up since he moved in, but left the darkroom from the previous owner, photographer Richard Avedon.

