HOUSE OF THE DAY: President Sarkozy's Brother Is Selling This Upper East Side Townhouse At A $2.5 Million Discount

Leah Goldman
sarkozy

Photo: Courtesy of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Oliver Sarkozy, half-brother to the French president and managing director at Carlyle Group, is selling his townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.Sarkozy, who has been trying to sell for almost two years, is not having much luck. The townhouse first went for sale for $11.95 million, dropped to $10.5 million last summer, and just dropped again to $9.5 million.

Sarkozy put $2 million into fixing the townhouse up since he moved in, but left the darkroom from the previous owner, photographer Richard Avedon.

Plenty of storage for the wood-burning fireplace

The kitchen has a window for a wall

There is a bright colour scheme throughout the townhouse

Interesting stairs

Here's the master bedroom

The bright green shower

Great porch space for the summer

Plenty of storage space

Check out the floor plan:

