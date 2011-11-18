SARKOZY: Breastfeeding Is 'A Kind Of Slavery'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has caused something of a stir with comments he made about breastfeeding.According to French website Voici.fr, while speaking yesterday to a group of young mothers in at a family benefits agency, new father Sarkozy said: “Carla [Bruni] breastfeeds. Are you for or against it? This is not the tradition in France.”



He added “I think it’s much better for all allergies, all diseases. But for women, it is both a great joy and also a kind of slavery.”

Sarkozy went on to suggest that his wife and new mother Bruni struggles to produce enough milk for young Giulia.

Women’s groups have been angered by the comments. One member of a West London-based woman’s group told the Daily Mail: “It is hard enough to convince women to try breastfeeding, or to continue long-term as it is. This kind of antiquated attitude only serves to put discourage women even more.”

