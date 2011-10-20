Sarkozy Waited Around Long Enough To See His Daughter's Birth, Before Rushing Off To Meeting With Merkel

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, the French President’s third wife, has given birth to a girl this evening, reports the Daily Mail.The girl is President Nicolas Sarkozy’s fourth child; he has three boys from previous marriages. His wife also has another son which she had with a previous lover.



The Guardian reports that Sarkozy made only a fleeting visit at the hospital to see the birth. He flew in from an official visit in Nice before flying out shortly afterwards to Frankfurt where he will meet with Angela Merkel to try and save the euro.

There has been speculation that Sarkozy would use the new baby to try to boost his popularity among the French people. However, his wife has said that the baby will remain out of the public spotlight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.