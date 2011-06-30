Sarkozy Attacked As He Tries To Schmooze With The French Public

Nicolas Sarkozy has been attacked by a man in Brax, France today, the AP reports.



Sarkozy had been shaking hands with the crowd in Southern France when a man in the crowd grabbed him by his suit.

The French President was almost knocked to the floor by the man, who appeared to be attempting to pull him over the security barrier. The assailant was tackled by security officers and detained.

French television showed the attack. Reuters describes the French President as looking “visibly shaken”.

Check the video of the attack below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.