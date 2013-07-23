Private Equity Exec Olivier Sarkozy, Who Dates Mary-Kate Olsen, Is Selling His Townhouse For $6.995 Million

Sarkozy apt

Olivier Sarkozy, a managing director at the Carlyle Group who dates 27-year-old actress Mary-Kate Olsen, is selling his East Village “love nest” townhouse, Curbed reports.

The 147-year-old home is being listed by Douglas Elliman for $6,995,000.

The 44-year-old private equity exec, who is also the half brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, bought the historic home last August for $6.25 million.

Now let’s check out their digs. 

 

Here's the facade of the gorgeous five story townhouse. The home features a cast iron 'Juliet' balcony.

There's a charming garden in the back, too.

The home was designed by famous architect James Renwick Jr. He also designed St. Patrick's Cathedral and Grace Church.

The 4,200 square-foot home is bright and airy.

There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It features 8 marble fireplaces.

The home still has original moldings.

There's a winding staircase.

Here's another angle.

If you look up, there's a skylight.

Here's the floor plan...

