Private Equity Exec Olivier Sarkozy, Who Dates Mary-Kate Olsen, Is Selling His Townhouse For $6.995 Million

Olivier Sarkozy, a managing director at the Carlyle Group who dates 27-year-old actress Mary-Kate Olsen, is selling his East Village “love nest” townhouse, Curbed reports.



The 147-year-old home is being listed by Douglas Elliman for $6,995,000.

The 44-year-old private equity exec, who is also the half brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, bought the historic home last August for $6.25 million.

Now let’s check out their digs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.