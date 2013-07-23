Private Equity Exec Olivier Sarkozy, Who Dates Mary-Kate Olsen, Is Selling His Townhouse For $6.995 Million

Olivier Sarkozy, a managing director at the Carlyle Group who dates 27-year-old actress Mary-Kate Olsen, is selling his East Village “love nest” townhouse, Curbed reports.
The 147-year-old home is being listed by Douglas Elliman for $6,995,000.
The 44-year-old private equity exec, who is also the half brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, bought the historic home last August for $6.25 million.
Now let’s check out their digs.
Here's the facade of the gorgeous five story townhouse. The home features a cast iron 'Juliet' balcony.
The home was designed by famous architect James Renwick Jr. He also designed St. Patrick's Cathedral and Grace Church.
