Sarah Palin's Alaska Goes South: Loses 40% Of Viewers In Week Two

Apparently the country is not overly interested in watching Sarah Palin stun halibut with a billy club. Deadline Hollywood reports that Sarah Palin’s Alaska, which drew a record 5 million viewers for its premiere last Sunday, lost 2 million viewers for this Sunday’s follow-up.



On Sunday, the series executive produced by Mark Burnett, drew 3 million viewers. That is down 40% from the 5 million who tuned in for the debut last Sunday. In adults 18-49, Palin averaged 885,000, down 45% and also posted a similar decline, 46%, in adults 25-54.

That is some short-lived novelty. So who is still tuning in? Judging from my Twitter feed Sunday night the media folk remain enamoured with the family von Palin even if the country at large was turning her off.

THR notes that TLC expected some drop-off in numbers and that SPAlaska may have faced Sunday night competition in the form of Sunday night football and the AMA’s. Regardless, it will perhaps not come as a huge shock if future episode previews focus more on the political than the bears and fishing.

