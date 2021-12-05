3D-printed suicide capsules are now legal in Switzerland

Dutch designer Alexander Bannink explains how the ‘Sarco’ euthanasia pod works as a woman experiences sitting in the device by wearing virtual reality glasses, on April 14, 2018 at the Amsterdam Funeral Expo. Jan Hennop/AFP via Getty Images

Sarco capsules flood their interior with nitrogen and reduce oxygen to help an individual pass away.

Compared to other methods, Sarco provides a peaceful death without using controlled substances.

Dr. Philip Nitschke estimates the Sarco capsule should be ready for use in Switzerland in 2022.

‘Sarco’ machines – 3D-printed capsules designed for use in assisted suicide – have passed a legal review and can now operate in Switzerland, Swiss Info reported.

Prototyped in the Netherlands by Dr. Philip Nitschke, the coffin-like Sarco capsule should be ready for operation in Switzerland in 2022. While the Swiss assisted dying sector’s current approach requires the ingestion of liquid sodium pentobarbital, Sarco can provide a peaceful death without using controlled substances, according to Swiss Info.

“The benefit for the person who uses it is that they don’t have to get any permission, they don’t need some special doctor to try and get a needle in, and they don’t need to get difficult drugs to obtain,” Nitschke said in a Sarco demonstration.

The capsule is activated from the inside and can be towed to a location that the person wishes to die in, such as an outdoor setting or the premises of an assisted suicide organization, Swiss Info reported. Once activated, the capsule floods the interior with nitrogen and rapidly reduces oxygen, causing the individual to lose consciousness and, ultimately, pass away without choking or panicking, according to Swiss Info.

According to Regional Euthanasia Review Committees chairman Jeroen Recourt, the ‘vast majority’ of euthanasia cases in the Netherlands concern elderly people who are suffering from a serious illness like cancer, Dutch daily newspaper Trouw reported.

In 2020, euthanasia in the Netherlands peaked with 6,938 procedures performed, an increase of 9% compared to the previous year, Dutch News reported.

The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Canada, and Colombia allow euthanasia, although only terminal patients can request it in Colombia, according to the Guardian.

“These figures are part of a larger development,” Recourt told Trouw. “More and more generations see euthanasia as a solution for unbearable suffering … but the thought that euthanasia is an option in the case of hopeless suffering is very reassuring.”