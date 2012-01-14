HOUSE OF THE DAY: At $13.5 Million, This Mediterranean Estate With 8 Covered Porches On The Gulf Of Mexico Is A Steal

Meredith Galante
Siesta Key Gulf Front Masterpiece, sarasota flordia, $13.45 million

Photo: Sotheby’s

A gigantic 9,202-square-foot Siesta Key Gulf home in Sarasota, Fla. with a waterfall is on sale for $13.45 million.The home is protected by Gargoyle-guarded walls and gates. The property has eight open porches, a roof-top garden and a bar that is accessed by elevator.

Inside the house features five bedrooms, five full baths, and four half baths. There’s a two-story office, a theatre, and marble floors.

Here's an aerial view of the property; you can see how close it is to the beach

The home was designed by Sarasota luxury home builder Perrone Construction, Inc.

Inside, you can immediately recognise the home's Mediterranean influences

The entrance has huge ceilings and showcases stained glass windows

The kitchen features darker wood and dark counter tops

There's a ton of counter space, great for entertaining

We're pretty sure that's a fish tank in the back corner

The breakfast bar adds plenty of extra seating in the kitchen

The archways are custom made and help divide the rooms on the first-level of the house

There are chandeliers in almost every room

A few rooms have huge, painted murals on the ceilings that remind us of Roman Cathedrals

The casual eating area feels very warm with the red walls and gold accents

Even the fireplace is hand-carved in this room

There is room to start your own wine collection in this cellar

The Man Cave

Since there's so many wide-open windows in this bedroom, the princess canopy bed offers some extra privacy

The master bathroom has as huge tub and a glass shower with a seat in it

This bedroom has a fireplace and access to a personal terrace

The game room allows for plenty of space to entertain either around the bar or the pool table

Another view of the game room

The fans on the covered porch is a nice treat to keep you cool on warm days

Another one of the eight covered porches

Take an elevator to this bar that's attached to your roof deck

The pool area reminds us of a Disney theme park

All the water glows green, making for an exotic grotto atmosphere

There's even a waterfall

If you're bored of the pool, head to the beach

You could throw a party for a 100 people with all of the seating options outside

If you're too lazy to use the roof-deck bar, just serve your drinks here

Have a formal dinner for a ton of people on this more religious-themed porch

That looks relaxing

This reminds us of a resort

There's plenty of green grass, too, in case you're in the mood for a game of flag-football

This looks like a Better Home & Gardens cover

A view from one of the upstairs rooms

Prefer some real Mediterranean influence?

DON'T MISS: A Spanish Island Paradise With A Golf Course And Gourmet Restaurant Is On Sale For $45 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.