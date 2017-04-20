'It can't be that good!': Sex sounds from nearby condo interrupt professional tennis match

The Sarasota Open experienced one of the most unusual delays ever seen in tennis on Tuesday.

During a match between Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger, the first round was interrupted by some passionate noise-making from a nearby condo.

Both Tiafoe and Krueger stopped, as the moaning could be heard throughout the James T. Driscoll Stadium. According to Doug Fernandes of The Columbus Dispatch, it was coming from a condo next door.

Krueger attempted to silence the noises by hitting a tennis ball in the direction of the condo, drawing laughter from the small crowd as things seemed to get quiet momentarily.

However, after another point, the noises continued. Tiafoe yelled in the direction of the condo, “It can’t be that good!” drawing more laughter as some from the crowd covered their ears.

According to Fernandes, the affair lasted for about one minute. Open director Tony Driscoll said afterward, “Yeah, because it’s quiet while you’re playing, obviously. You could hear a pin drop and it was, yeah, interesting.”

