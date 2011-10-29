An Islamist Gunman Just Attacked The US Embassy In Bosnia

A lone gunman has attacked the US Embassy in Sarajevo, Bosnia.



The BBC reports that the embassy is on lockdown. Two policeman are said to have been injured by the gunman, who was using a semi-automatic weapon. The gunman has been shot by a sniper and arrested.

Bosnian media reports that the gunman was a member of the Islamic fundamentalist Wahhabi sect.

None of the staff at the embassy were injured.

Footage from YouTube shows the gunman pacing near the Embassy:

This video below appears to show the moment the gunman was shot:

