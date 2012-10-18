Read The Scathing Letter Sarah Silverman's Dad Sent A Rabbi Who criticised His Daughter's Lifestyle

Sarah Silverman’s dad, Donald, responds to rabbi’s criticisms in an open letter of his own.

Photo: AP

Rabbi Yaakov Rosenblatt has written “An Open Letter to Sarah Silverman” in which he says the comedian is living an un-Jewish life by choosing a career over family.The letter, published on JewishPress.com, initially takes issue with Silverman’s Let My People Vote campaign for using “biblical language,” but the rabbi’s argument quickly shifts focus towards Silverman personally.



In the two-page letter, the rabbi writes:

You are in show biz. I am in the rabbi biz. You entertain people. I serve people. You will soon turn 42 and your destiny, as you stated, will not include children. You blame it on your depression, saying you don’t want to pass it on to another generation.

I find that confusing, coming from someone as perceptive as you are in dissecting flawed arguments. Surely you appreciate being alive and surely, if the wonder of your womb were afflicted with your weaknesses and blessed with your strengths, it would be happy to be alive, too.

You said you wouldn’t get married until gay people can. Now they can. And you still haven’t married. I think, Sarah, that marriage and childrearing are not in the cards for you because you can’t focus on building life when you spend your days and nights tearing it down.

… Nothing you say or stand for, Sarah, from your sickening sexual proposal to a Republican donor to your equally vulgar tweet to Mitt Romney, has the slightest thing to do with the most basic of tenets which Judaism has taught the world – that the monogamous relationship is the most meaningful one and that a happy marriage is the key to wholesomeness.

To read the rest fo the letter, click here.

Sarah’s father Donald Silverman saw the letter and was not pleased, to say the least.

In defence of his daughter, Donald issued the following letter back to the rabbi (via TMZ):



Hey a**hole.Daughter #1 is a rabbi. Not by your standards. She’s reform. How dare she, a lowly woman think god wants her to be a rabbi, created from a mere rib. Her hubby, three times nominated for a nobel peace prize was listed by the Jerusalem Post as the 49th most influential jew in the world built the worlds largest solar field in Israel.

By the way, Sarah was also on the list. I missed your name. Oldest granddaughter is serving in the Israel defence Forces. I’m sure you also served.Oh I forgot the orthodox don’t do that.

You don’t f**k with my family.”

JewishPress.com, the site where the rabbi’s letter was initially posted, was apparently overwhelmed by the response — literally, as their servers crashed.

In a post on the site titled “Sarah Silverman Took Us Down,” Jewish Press staff write, “Apparently nothing is more important in the world than Sarah Silverman and her uterus. As the entire world, and her father, have decided to visit (and revisit) the website to read and comment on Rabbi Rosenblatt’s article. Unfortunately, our server is having trouble keeping up with this unbelievable volume of traffic.”

