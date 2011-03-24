Don't Watch This Sarah Silverman Video If You Are Eating*

Sarah Silverman showed up as a guest on Always Open with Dave Koechner, and the results were funny… and potentially concerning to sponsor Denny’s.



The video segment — whose landing page is “presented by Denny’s” — features the host, Anchorman‘s Champ Kind, talking with Silverman over a meal at the 24-hour diner.

Koechner asks Silverman to play the game Two Truths And A Lie.

“I love folk/country music. I have anal warts. My eyes are blue,” she says.

“I’m thinking about that and I hope you told two lies,” the host responds.

“Hahaha. I did. I don’t like folk/country at all,” the comedian answers.

If nothing else, you have to give Denny’s credit for allowing CollegeHumor COMPLETE editorial freedom. (Correction: The spot was produced by DumbDumb, not CollegeHumor.)

(For the record, the only previous episode features Jason Batemen. He does not make any reference to anal warts, although he does admit to washing his hands over 60 times a day and lets Koechner feed him a piece of bread.)

Video below.



