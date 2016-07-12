Sarah Silverman shared a picture of her bruises after nearly dying from freak illness

Sarah Silverman recently revealed that she is “lucky to be alive” after what she thought was sore throat turned out to be a potentially fatal condition.

And now, the comedian has shared a picture of the bruises she developed during her stay in the Intensive Care Unit — where she battled epiglottitis, a condition in which the tissue surrounding the windpipe swells and blocks the flow of oxygen.

“This is me, all better, milking my last vestige of sympathy,” Silverman wrote in the post.



The actress disclosed her recent health troubles in an extremely honest Facebook post on July 6. Silverman explained that the condition almost claimed her life.

“There’s something that happens when three people you’re so close to die within a year and then YOU almost die but don’t. (That was me. I’m the one that didn’t die.),” Silverman wrote. “It’s a strange dichotomy between, ‘Why me?’ and the other, ‘Why me?'”

During her stay in the ICU, the comedian was too drugged out to feel pain but had to be restrained from pulling out her own breathing tubes, since she was never fully asleep.

“When I woke up five days later I didn’t remember anything,” she wrote. “I thanked everyone at the ICU for my life, went home, and then slowly as the opiates faded away, remembered the trauma of the surgery and spent the first two days home kind of free-falling from the meds / lack of meds and the paralyzing realisation that nothing matters. Luckily that was followed by the motivating revelation that nothing matters.”

Of course, since she’s famous for her sense of humour, Silverman made sure to end her surprising Facebook post with some funny moments from her hospital stay, including a note she wrote to a nurse that just said, “Do you live with your mother?” next to a drawing of a penis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.