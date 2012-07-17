Sarah Silverman Says She'll 'Scissor' Sheldon Adelson If He Donates To Obama (NSFW)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.





Comedian Sarah Silverman has an “indecent proposal” for 78-year-old casino magnate Sheldon Adelson — she says she’ll “scissor” Adelson while wearing a bikini if he gives Obama the $100 million he has pledged to Republican SuperPACS to Obama instead.

“Do you know how many Republican billionaires are giving to Romney? All of them,” Silverman says, addressing Adelson in a new web video. “How many of them are getting scissored by a bikini-bottomed Jewess with big naturals? How many Sheldon?”

“You’ll be the only elderly billionaire on the block to have traditional lesbian sex through to climax with a girl who had her own show on Comedy Central.”

The video invites viewers to visit ScissorSheldon.com and sign a petition to “help cut Mitt Romney free from his sugar daddy.” The site includes a list of Adelson’s political objectives and links to articles about Adelson’s donations to conservative groups.

A disclosure at the end of the video says the ad was paid for by the Jewish Council for Education and Research, a left-leaning political action committee.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.