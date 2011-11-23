Sarah Silverman's NBC Project Is Going To Pilot, Which Is Very Bad News For Whitney Cummings

The odds that you’ll soon see Sarah Silverman on network television are growing and growing.



Back when NBC won a bidding war for the comic’s sitcom pitch, we wondered how the Peacock would find room for Chelsea Handler, Whitney Cummings and Silverman.

Now Silverman’s project is going to pilot, and it’s more likely than ever that Handler or Cummings will face the ax.

Handler’s yet-to-air project — based on her book “Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea” — underwent a cast and creative rehaul some months back.

And though Cummings’ show, “Whitney,” hasn’t flat-out tanked, it’s received mediocre ratings and worse reviews (plus, it just got shuffled to Wednesday nights).

But it’s the new details on the themes of Silverman’s show that have us convinced Cummings is the one who will face cancellation.

Deadline Hollywood, which broke the news of Silverman’s order, describes the show as a comedy about a “woman readjusting to the single life after a decade-long live-in relationship.”

It’s an uncharacteristically mainstream tack for Silverman — and it’s dangerously close to the consistent me-and-my-boyfriend plotlines that comprise “Whitney.”

Also working against Cummings: both Handler and Silverman have powerful backers.

Handler just re-upped with E!, which, like NBC, is under the Comcast umbrella; Silverman’s show is being shepherded by none other than Imagine co-founder Ron Howard.

