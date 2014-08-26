Sarah Silverman Shows Off 'Liquid Pot' Vape Pen On Emmys Red Carpet

Emmy nominee Sarah Silverman “bonded” with Giuliana Depandi in what had to be the most hilarious pre-show interview of the night.

After complimenting Sarah’s dress, which she claims was designed by “Marni, the character from Girls,” Giuliana opened Sarah’s clutch to reveal not only her phone, but also a marijuana vaporizer pen that Sarah proudly presented. “This is my pot. It’s liquid pot.”

Twitter is already abuzz with reactions to the candid moment:

HAHA!! VIDEO: Leave it to Sarah Silverman to bring POT to the Emmy Red Carpet! http://t.co/8ccnC8YrXh — Mo' Bounce (@RadioMoBounce) August 26, 2014

Sarah Silverman got caught with pot in her purse on the #Emmys red carpet http://t.co/s9Ie73i7iX http://t.co/nfwgc2G0QZ — Mashable (@mashable) August 26, 2014

Host: "What's in your purse?" Sarah Silverman: "Phone and pot. And gum." Host: "Really?" Sarah: "Yeah." Host: Pause. "Ok." #Emmys — Jordan Roth (@Jordan_Roth) August 25, 2014

Ha! @SarahKSilverman just said she had pot in her purse to get through this night and the interviewer had no idea what to do. #Emmys2014 — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) August 25, 2014

"This is, uh, my pot. My liquid pot." - Sarah Silverman, treasure pic.twitter.com/vPSni2vyml — Erin Gloria Ryan (@morninggloria) August 25, 2014

