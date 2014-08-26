Sarah Silverman Shows Off 'Liquid Pot' Vape Pen On Emmys Red Carpet

Brett Arnold
Sarah silverman emmys 2014E! screengrab

Emmy nominee Sarah Silverman “bonded” with Giuliana Depandi in what had to be the most hilarious pre-show interview of the night.

After complimenting Sarah’s dress, which she claims was designed by “Marni, the character from Girls,” Giuliana opened Sarah’s clutch to reveal not only her phone, but also a marijuana vaporizer pen that Sarah proudly presented. “This is my pot. It’s liquid pot.”

Twitter is already abuzz with reactions to the candid moment:

