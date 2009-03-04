"Sarah Silverman" Lives On Thanks To Logo Co-Financing

After news yesterday that The Sarah Silverman Program might be a victim of the economic crisis, Comedy Central reached a deal with its gay- and lesbian-focused sister network Logo to cofinance a 10-episode third season of the show. Logo’s also expected to run several episodes of the program.

We never knew that Logo was so flush with cash, but we guess if Comedy Central and Logo can split the costs of the series, then Comedy Central actually has to devote less of its funds to the show.

Here’s how the deal went down, via The Hollywood Reporter:

At 6 a.m. Monday, Corrao came up with the idea to share “Sarah Silverman” with another MTV Networks outlet, Logo, which caters to gay, lesbian and transgender viewers.

She called former Comedy Central exec Marc Leonard, now a senior exec at Logo.

After discussing the idea for several hours, Logo’s brass called up their Comedy Central counterparts to tell them they wanted to be part of the show.

Details on how the financial responsibility and the window sharing will be divided between the two partners are still being worked out, but sources said with the combined financing, “Sarah Silverman” will have a budget a tad higher than last season’s $1.1 million per episode…Logo is looking to capitalise on Silverman’s strong appeal among women and gay men…

The third season will get cross-promotional support on both networks and will air in the first quarter of 2010.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.