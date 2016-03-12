Sarah Silverman appeared as Hitler to talk about Donald Trump on 'Conan'

It was all-out war on Thursday’s “Conan” when Sarah Silverman appeared in full Hitler costume to address recent comparisons between the Nazi leader and Donald Trump in an outrageous — and to some, possibly offensive — bit.

After entering with a wave that looked a lot like a Nazi salute, Silverman, a Jewish comedian who’s not known for holding back, gave Hitler’s take on the Trump connection.

“Don’t get me wrong, Conan. I agree with a lot he says, a lot,” she explained to Conan O’Brien. “Like 90% of what he says, I’m like this guy gets it. But I don’t like the way he says it. It’s crass, you know?”

For example, Silverman’s Hitler felt Trump was wrong to refer to his penis during a debate, but probably not for the reason you’d think.

“I’m so sure Donald Trump has a big penis,” Silverman’s Hitler said. “I famously have a micropenis. That’s what makes a tyrant.”

After O’Brien expressed that he was sorry to hear that, Silverman took it up a notch.

“If I had a gold filling every time I heard that,” she said. “Oh, I can’t believe Hitler went there.”

In the end, Silverman had to clear the air on the comparisons: “It bums me out… Sometimes, I watch him and I wonder, ‘Is that how people see me?'”

Watch Hitler-Silverman take on the comparisons below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.