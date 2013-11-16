Sarah Silverman Brings Ex-Boyfriend Jimmy Kimmel A Box Of His 'Old Stuff'

Hulu/ABC Sarah Silverman returned Jimmy’s old fat jeans while appearing on her ex-boyfriend’s show.

Comedians Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman dated for five years before calling it quits in 2009 — but the two have remained on friendly (and funny) terms ever since.

Silverman even appeared on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote her first HBO comedy special “Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles.”

“It’s like I never left! Only you’re married…” Silverman quipped as she sat down to chat with her ex.

But instead of talking about her comedy special, Silverman brought a box on-stage and told Kimmel: “This is some stuff of yours you left … when you left. I figured I’d return it. Basic stuff.”

Silverman proceeded to pass Kimmel a toothbrush, phone charger, “a collage of all the heads I cut out of our pictures together,” and his old fat jeans.

“Um, you can cinch them or something?” Silverman joked, referring to Kimmel’s weight loss.

Watch the funny and only slightly awkward segment below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.