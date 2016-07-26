'You're being ridiculous': Sarah Silverman sends message to 'Bernie or bust' supporters at DNC

Famed Comedian and Bernie Sanders supporter Sarah Silverman had a message for the “Bernie or bust” supporters chanting her down for endorsing Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia Monday: “You’re being ridiculous.”

Silverman, who was joined on stage by Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota, said the Vermont senator helped to wake people up and “made us understand what is possible.”

She said she will now vote for Clinton “with gusto” and continues “to be inspired and move to action by the ideals set forth by Bernie, who will never stop fighting for us.

“I am proud to be a part of Bernie’s movement, and a vital part of that movement is making absolutely sure that Hillary Clinton is the next president of the United States.”

The crowd erupted into competing “Hillary” and “Bernie” chants.

Fanken then joined in and started chanting “Hillary, Hillary, Hillary.”

Silverman interrupted with her own chant of “unity, unity, unity.”

“Can I just say to the Bernie or bust people; you’re being ridiculous,” she said.

