Sarah Silverman And Michael Cera Launch YouTube Comedy Channel — Here's Today's Buzz

- YouTube.com/JashSarah Silverman’s new YouTube channel with Michael Cera launched at SXSW.Sarah Silverman and “Superbad” star Michael Cera launched a YouTube comedy channel, Jash — which stands for “Just Attitude So Hey” — at SXSW. Says Silverman of the channel: “We each have pages within Jash and we each can curate those pages. This is what we think is funny. It may not be your cup of tea, but there’s no testing involved, there’s no second-guessing of what a 14-year-old boy would like. It’s just a place to do stuff and fail or not fail.”
- Don’t get too excited for the upcoming “The Simpsons” movie, it’s still “Maybe another 10, 15 years” away, said show creator Matt Groening.
- Mindy Kaling is writing a new book due out in “like a year and a half” that will be a followup to “Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?” about “the high highs and low lows of the past 18 months.”
- Rihanna was forced to cancel the Boston concert on her “Diamond World Tour” after contracting laryngitis.
- Motley Crue cut short its concert in Sydney on Sunday night when front man Vince Neil had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering from kidney stones.
- Tom Hanks is starring on Broadway in Nora Ephron’s final work, “Lucky Guy.” The play drew a star-studded audience over the weekend: Wife Rita Wilson, Kevin Spacey, Anna Wintour, David Copperfield, DreamWorks Animation head Jeffrey Katzenberg and 20th Century Fox Filmed Entertainment CEO Jim Gianopulos.
- Amanda Bynes played with wigs.
