Sarah Silverman Breaks Up With A Coffee Cup In This New Ad For Orbit Gum [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Sarah Silverman stars in a very funny new ad for Orbit gum. Made by Energy BBDO, the ad shows Silverman pitching television execs while being interrupted by an anthropomorphic coffee cup bearing her lipstick. You’ll understand how this all relates to gum when you watch the ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Gap named Wieden+Kennedy New York its lead global agency. Gap had been working with with Peterson Milla Hooks since ending its agency of record relationship with Ogilvy in 2012.

Ad Age reports that marketers are worried the NFL’s addition of Thursday Night Football on CBS will raise prices for ads on non-sports programming due to a smaller amount of primetime inventory.

A new study from Razorfish found that 76% of the 685 c-suite executives polled do not use behavioural data to target their ads. Though “big data” is a buzzword often thrown around in the ad industry, Razorfish’s study surmises that many executive lack the ability to use behavioural data.

CVS named BBDO its lead agency. The account was previously held by Arnold.

Omnicom’s TBWA Worldwide acquired the Brazilian agency Mood. Mood has 85 employees at offices in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

New York City boutique shop DiMassimo Goldstein hired Lesley Bielby as chief strategy officer (formerly North American Head of Strategic Planning at Digitas), Tom Christmann as chief creative officer (formerly of JWT, BBDO, and others), and Mark Lefton as head of growth strategy and brand integration (founder of the advertising social network Adholes and digital agency Half Fiction).

Code and Theory hired former R/GA executive creative director Chris Bradley to be its group creative director on accounts like Burger King and Maybelline New York.

Previously on Business Insider:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.