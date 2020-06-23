Sarah Huckabee Sanders says John Bolton insisted on a private car on a state visit and 'acted like he was the president'

Carlos Barria/Reuters Then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and then-National Security Adviser John Bolton in Paris, France, November 10, 2018.

John Bolton “acted like he was the president” during his time in the Trump administration, according to an account by Sarah Huckabee Sanders seen by Axios.

The former White House press secretary gave an extract from her forthcoming book to Axios, which claims that Bolton would not share a ride with other staff on a state visit.

According to Sanders, longstanding tensions boiled over and former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney called him “a self-righteous, self-centered son of a b—h!'”

Bolton’s spokesperson said that as travel arrangements were handled by the Secret Service, so it would be impossible for him to arrange a private car for himself.

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that John Bolton was self-important during his time as national security adviser, and even refused to share a ride with other staff.

Sanders related the story in an excerpt given to Axios from her forthcoming book “Speaking for Myself.” In it, she described Bolton as “a classic case of a senior White House official drunk on power, who had forgotten that nobody elected him to anything.”

She wrote that he often “acted like he was the president, pushing an agenda contrary to President Trump’s,” according to Axios.

Bolton is in the spotlight over his own book, “The Room Where it Happened,” out Tuesday, which describes his time as part of the Trump administration.

Bolton’s book, which has been teased via interviews and extracts, excoriates President Donald Trump on numerous counts. But according to Sanders, Bolton himself wasn’t popular at the White House, Axios reported.

In one anecdote, Sanders described Trump’s state visit to the UK in 2019, at which apparently longstanding tensions boiled over. According to Axios, she wrote that Bolton refused to join a staff bus and insisted on going ahead in a private car during a visit to the US Ambassador’s London residence, Winfield House.

“Bolton apparently felt too important to travel with the rest of us,” Axios quotes Sanders as writing. “As we were ready to depart for the Winfield House we loaded onto a small black bus.”

“We waited and watched as Bolton sped by and left us in the dust,” the extract continues. “The discussion on the bus quickly moved … to how arrogant and selfish Bolton could be, not just in this moment but on a regular basis.”

Sanders wrote that the person who should have had a private car would have been Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, according to Axios. But “he was a team player and didn’t seem to mind travelling with the rest of us,” she wrote.

She also wrote that Bolton got a dressing-down from Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Axios reported. The exchange, as Sanders reportedly tells it, went: “Let’s face it, John. You’re a f—–g self-righteous, self-centered son of a b—h!'”

Sarah Tinsley, Bolton’s senior adviser, told Axios that it wasn’t possible for Bolton to have arranged a private car, as the Secret Service arranges transportation on these trips.

“It is impossible to believe that his assigned Secret Service agents acted other than in a completely professional manner, fully coordinated with the Secret Service details assigned to Messrs. Mnuchin and Mulvaney,” said Tinsley.

Business Insider has approached John Bolton for comment.

