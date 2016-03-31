A former Nike and Gatorade exec says this is the mistake that cost her a job in her 20s

Youtube Sarah Robb O’Hagan.

It was the late 90s and Sarah Robb O’Hagan’s career was on a roll.

The New Zealander was in her mid-20s, working as a marketing manager for Virgin.

“Things were going great,” the now 42-year-old tells Business Insider — until she made a mistake that cost her her job.

At the time, she was working for Virgin Megastores, a retail music chain that no longer exists. “I came into this very distressed business and I didn’t have the humility to understand the circumstances that were happening around me,” she recalls.

She says there was a lot of negative energy in her work place — and she wasn’t just the one being disgruntled, she was the person leading the discussion on being disgruntled.

“In the end, I wasn’t driving the team or helping the team dig out of the problem. I was a problem. And quite honestly, I deserved to get fired.”

After losing her job at Virgin, Robb O’Hagan went on to work as a VP at Atari Interactive — a company from which she

got laid off two years later.

“I look back and think: this all happened for a reason,” she says.

But rather than let those back-t0-back negative experiences drag her down, she learned how to be more self-aware and resilient from each situation.

She eventually became a Marketing Director/General Manager at Nike in 2002; the president of Gatorade in 2008; and the president of Equinox in 2012. And she recently left that role to launch her own startup, ExtremeYOU, a platform that features inspirational and educational services to help people discover and live to their own potential.

“It was all of the many things that I didn’t anticipate that became far more important in my career journey,” she concludes.

