Sarah Paulson wants to play Trump in the 'bats---' next season of 'American Horror Story'

In February, Ryan Murphy, the creator of “American Horror Story,” said that the theme for the seventh season of the FX anthology series will be the 2016 presidential election.

On Sunday at PaleyFest, actress Sarah Paulson — who recently won an Emmy for her role in another Murphy-produced series, “American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson” — was asked which “American Horror Story” star should play President Donald Trump by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’d like to play Donald Trump,” she said.

The details for new seasons of “American Horror Story” are kept under wraps, so no further plot details are known. Paulson is set to star in the seventh season, but even she doesn’t know if Trump will be a character in it. The seventh season will probably premiere this fall.

Another executive producer on “AHS,” Tim Minear, revealed at PaleyFest that the election-themed season came out of “this completely bats— thing” that he and Murphy made up when pressed for an idea, and now they’re actually doing it.

