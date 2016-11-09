Actress Sarah Paulson does a dramatic reading of Hillary Clinton's boring emails

The FBI’s last-minute re-opening of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails was closed over the weekend.

But its timing so close to the election became quite a hurdle for the Democratic presidential candidate. Now that the review is over (for now, anyway) and Clinton has not been charged, Samantha Bee decided to do her own review.

“You want to talk about emails instead of policy? Fine, let’s do it,” the host said on Monday’s “Full Frontal.”

She then reviewed what we’ve learned from Clinton’s emails: “About a million of them are just Hillary and [Huma Abedin, Clinton’s closest aide] emailing, ‘You up?’ to each other… We were a little scandalized to learn that Hillary can’t use the printer and has her staff print everything…”

Basically, Bee found Clinton’s emails to be pretty unremarkable: “Thanks to WikiLeaks, we discovered the real Hillary: a somewhat tech-averse workaholic, who wants people to have medicine, wants her staff to print out this television show for her, large font please.”

To spice the emails up, Bee had “American Horror Story” and “People v. O.J. Simpson” star Sarah Paulson do a dramatic reading of them.

Watch Paulson read Clinton’s boring emails below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.