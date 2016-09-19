Sarah Paulson brought Marcia Clark to tears with her Emmys acceptance speech

Photo: Group LA/ABC via Getty Images

To no one’s surprise, Sarah Paulson took home the Emmy for best actress in a miniseries for her performance as Marcia Clark, head prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson case, in “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.”

Paulson brought Clark along with her as a plus one and, during her acceptance speech, Paulson addressed Clark directly.

“Now, the responsibility of playing a real person is an enormous one. You wanna get it right not for you, but for them. The more I learned about the real Marcia Clark, not the two dimensional cardboard cutout I saw in the news, but the complicated, whip-smart giant-hearted mother of two, who woke up every day, put both feet on the floor and dedicated herself to righting an unconciscable wrong, the loss of two innocents Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown, the more I had to recognise that I, along with the rest of the world, had been superficial and careless in my judgment, and I’m here today to tell you I’m sorry,” Paulson said to Clark while onstage.

During the O.J. Simpson trial, Clark was the focus of much media scrutiny.

She was often criticised for her looks. The treatment of Clark during the trial by both members of the media and the country in general was the focus of an episode of “The People v. O.J.” entitled “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.” The episode, and Paulson’s performance, received much acclaim.

Since the show was released, Clark has made something of a comeback. Paulson’s speech moved her to tears.

It was a great moment of redemption.

Watch Paulson’s speech below:

