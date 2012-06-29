SARAH PALIN: 'Obama Lies, Freedom Dies'

UPDATE (2:00 P.M. ET): Palin also reacted on her Facebook page, saying “Thank God” for the Supreme Court because it would rally conservatives around the election:



SCOTUS now rules this is a tax? Well, Congress has the ability to create taxes – and also has the ability to rescind them. Upon their return from the July recess, Congress should act immediately to repeal this terrible new tax on the American people, and indeed they must repeal all of Obamacare. This is the most brazen and sweeping new tax and government overreach imposed on us. We the People did not ask for this tax, we do not want this tax, and we can’t afford this tax. This is not an answer to America’s health care challenges.

Sarah Palin just tweeted her reaction to the Supreme Court’s Obamacare ruling.

Photo: Twitter/@SarahPalinUSA

What she’s referring to: In 2009, Barack Obama said the mandate was “not a tax.” The Supreme Court just upheld the mandate as a tax.

On her Facebook page Monday, Palin wrote a post defending her claim that Obamacare creates a “death panel.”

“If the Supreme Court doesn’t strike down Obamacare entirely, then Congress must act to repeal IPAB and Obamacare before it is indeed ‘too late,'” she wrote. “All of Obamacare must go one way or another.”

