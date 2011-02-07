Sarah Palin's Problem in One Paragraph

At an event honouring Ronald Reagan, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) criticised President Obama’s handling of the US response to the crisis in Egypt. Asked by David Brody of the Christian Broadcasting Network what she would have done differently, Ms. Palin responded as follows:



‘It’s a difficult situation, this is that 3am White House phone call and it seems for many of us trying to get that information from our leader in the White House it it seems that that call went right to um the answering machine. And nobody yet has, no body yet has explained to the American public what they know, and surely they know more than the rest of us know who it is who will be taking the place of Mubarak and I’m not real enthused about what it is that that’s being done on a national level and from DC in regards to understanding all the situation there in Egypt. And in these areas that are so volatile right now because obviously it’s not just Egypt but the other countries too where we are seeing uprisings, we know that now more than ever, we need strength and sound mind there in the White House. We need to know what it is that America stands for so we know who it is that America will stand with. And we do not have all that information yet.”

