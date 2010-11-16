Sarah Palin's New Reality Show Breaks TLC's Ratings Records

Sarah Palin’s new reality show, Sarah Palin’s Alaska, broke TLC’s ratings records for a premiere last night, drawing close to 5 million viewers.



She even ousted the network’s reigning queen, Kate Gosselin.

Last night’s show was the first of an eight-part series that follows Sarah Palin and her family as she rock-climbs, fishes, and hunts, and gives really spunky soundbites throughout.

Though TLC said Sarah Palin’s Alaska was the biggest premiere in the channel’s history, the network also supported the show with one of its biggest marketing campaigns in memory, according to the New York Times. Some have called this the first-ever campaign ad that was paid for by a network, instead of by a candidate.

But one person whose vote Palin lost, possibly forever, was environmentalist John Toppenberg, director of Alaska Wildlife Alliance. He told Guardian that it was clear from the video of the show that Palin violated the Alaska Department of Fish and Game guidelines against fishing closer than 30 feet to a protected bear.

Palin’s actions are “a travesty,” said Toppenberg.

