Sarah Palin's New Book Hits Stores Nov. 23

And just in time for Christmas: Sarah Palin’s new book!



It’s called “America By Heart: Reflections on Family, Faith, and Flag,” and The Associated Press reports that it hits stores Nov. 23.

In a press release, Palin’s publisher, HarperCollins, said the book will include everything from “sections from classic contemporary readings that have moved her,” to “portraits of some of the extraordinary men and women she admires.”

Remember that Palin’s first book, the memoir “Going Rogue,” was extremely successful.

HarperCollins paid her a $1.25 million retainer, and it went on to sell 2.2 million copies.

It also launched her budding career as a media mogul. At the beginning of the year she signed on as a contributor to the Fox News Channel and as the host of its “Real American Stories.”

Then there’s the upcoming TV series, Sarah Palin’s Alaska, for which TLC is reportely paying her $2 million for eight episodes.

Palin has used her books and TV appearances to stay relevant and improve the weaknesses that once held her back as a politician.

But the question remains: Is it a paycheck or political ploy?

