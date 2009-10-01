Sarah Palin Wants $100,000 A Speech

Sarah Palin’s people are reportedly asking for $100,000 per speech, but the orders don’t seem to be flowing in.



It’s not the money that’s the problem, according to the New York Post.

“The big lecture buyers in the US are paralysed with fear about booking her, basically because they think she is a blithering idiot,” an industry expert tells the NY Post.

“Palin is so uninteresting to so many groups — unless they are interested in moose hunting… What does she have to say? She can’t even describe what she reads.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.