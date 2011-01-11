Sarah Palin's InTrade Odds Still In Freefall After Shooting

Regardless of where you stand on the issue of whether Palin should regret her rifle-shot imagery, the shooting of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords continues to take its toll on the former Alaska Governor’s political standing.



At least as measured by InTrade.

We flagged the decline yesterday, and the plunge is continuing today.

Just a couple of days ago, her nomination odds were at 20% The latest trades are closer to 11%.

(HT: James Pethokoukis)

