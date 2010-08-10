Sarah Palin's Hometown Newspaper, Where She Was Once A Reporter, Needs A Reporter

It appears that The Great Media Hiring Thaw has reached its apex.



The Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman, “a thrice-weekly AM newspaper located in the fastest growing region of Alaska, the Matanuska-Susitna (Mat-Su) Borough,” is looking for a reporter.

Oh wait, did we bury the lead?

Let’s try that again: Sarah Palin’s hometown newspaper is looking for a reporter.

Yes, The Frontiersman’s offices are located in none other than Wasilla, Alaska, where the $30-$35K salary range listed on a JournalismJobs.com posting will probably go a long way.

We know what you’re thinking: “I feel like I’ve heard of The Frontiersman somewhere before.” Perhaps you’re more familiar with it as “the newspaper that ran an op/ed piece last May about whether or not the Antichrist will be a homosexual?” No?

Well anyway, here’s what they wrote when John McCain announced Palin as his running mate back in August 2008:

This is the Sarah Palin the nation knows today and it is exciting to realise the rest of the United States will get to know the Sarah Palin the Mat-Su Valley has known for her lifetime. Politically, she’s tough on corruption and isn’t afraid of alienating those in her own party if she believes doing so is the right thing to do.

As they go on to explain in the piece, Palin herself was once a reporter at The Frontiersman, “covering sports … after graduating from the University of Idaho with a degree in communications/journalism.”

We can’t say we’ve seen The Frontiersman’s print edition, but its website — whose traffic shot up from 19,634 uniques in May to 73,295 in June (was there a Levi Jonhston story in the news cycle that month?) — has an ad promoting your chance to win passes to a Glenn Beck meet-and-greet on Sept. 11.

Also, the paper is social media-enabled, with a Facebook page and a Twitter account, although it only had 39 followers as of this posting.

But enough of the coastal-media-elitism: The truth is, we fully support and believe in community journalism, and in all seriousness, working at a paper like this could be an amazing gig for the right reporter. Just think of all the stories you could potentially unearth. (You could also cover Levi’s mayoral run.) At the very least, do it for a year, and there’s gotta be a book deal in there somewhere.

Just don’t expect them to pay for your relocation costs. (Not a joke.)

Here’s the listing:

The Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman is seeking an energetic and talented and reporter to join our award-winning newsroom. We are a thrice-weekly AM newspaper located in the fastest growing region of Alaska, the Matanuska-Susitna (Mat-Su) Borough.

The successful candidate will demonstrate strong writing and organizational skills while reporting about local government, outdoors recreation, education and human interest features. He/she will also quickly and accurately turn around breaking news for an aggressive online presence.

You’ll need a working knowledge of AP Style, be able to handle a camera in a pinch and have a clean, clear writing style that can make even the most confusing processes simple for readers to understand.

The Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman has a long history of publishing quality newspapers in a growing and dynamic community. We’re seeking a writer who understands community journalism and thrives in a team-based environment. If producing top-quality writing and working in a newsroom packed with talent appeals to you, please respond. We offer a competitive salary and full benefits package, including health insurance, a company matching 401(k) program and a great working environment. Please e-mail your resumé and best three clips to [email protected]

Relocation expenses are not reimbursed for this position.

