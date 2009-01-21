Sarah Palin's Gone Green

What happened to Sarah Palin? Take her out of the national spotlight for two months and she goes all tree hugger on us.



Palin wants to turn Alaska into the greenest state in the nation, proposing that Alaska get 50% of its energy from renewable sources by 2025. It shouldn’t be too hard, the state already gets 25% of its energy from alternative sources. To do this she’s picked 77 different projects, which include the usual renewable suspects–wind, landfill gas recovery, etc. These projects will be funded by the state’s $100 million renewable energy fund.

The biggest wrinkle in Palin’s plan: the dropping price of oil. The state gets 90% of its revenue from crude oil sales, and with the price of oil dropping, there might be less money to spend on renewable projects.

